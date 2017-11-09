Closure of I-91 on-ramp inconvenient for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The closure of an on-ramp near the South End Bridge is inconvenient for many drivers. That ramp has been closed since October 20, diverting traffic onto East Columbus Avenue.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said closing the on-ramp keeps drivers and construction crews safe. Construction crews are working on the left and center lanes of the elevated section of I-91 north.

MassDOT said that if the on-ramp were open, cars wouldn’t have enough space to merge onto the highway. It would also be dangerous for the construction workers.

Most drivers avoid it if they can.

“We don’t even bother on Friday,” Longmeadow resident Anne Welch explained. “We go down through Springfield through the X, always an alternative route. You can’t even get on the highway.”

Drivers coming from the South End Bridge have had to detour down East Columbus Avenue and take the on-ramp at Exit 9 to get onto I-91 north.

MassDOT expects to have the on-ramp open in a couple weeks.