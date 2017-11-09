Caring Health Center in Springfield evacuated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, the Caring Health Center at 1049 Main St. has been evacuated and is closed.

He said a package was opened this morning and a powder spilled out. A regional HazMat team is coming in to determine what the substance is.

Leger says two people who were exposed to the powder, have been isolated in the building.

22News is following this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

