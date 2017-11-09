Bay Path University discuss cybersecurity at 5th annual summit

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Cyber threats have become increasingly common. If a business is hacked, everything could be vulnerable, from the company’s money, to their employees’ information.

Bay Path University held its 5th annual Cybersecurity Summit on Thursday, where they talked about the importance of protecting companies from data breaches. A cyber attack can do serious damage to a business’ bottom line.

Timothy Connelly, Executive Director of MassTech, told 22News that cybersecurity should be a priority for businesses, and the state.

“I think in Massachusetts we want to be known as the cyber-safe state,” Connelly said. “We want to have thoughtful regulations that can help companies protect themselves, but not overburden themselves.”

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, half of the small businesses that are hacked go out of business within six months.

To protect your business, experts recommend creating a cybersecurity policy including strong passwords and updating your computers.