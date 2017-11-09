Baker concerned about proposal to end local tax deduction

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has “serious concerns” about the potential impact that eliminating the federal deduction for local and state taxes would have on Massachusetts residents.

That’s according to a spokesman for the governor, who added that Baker expects Congress to carefully vet the tax overhaul bill as it moves forward.

A version of the tax legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans on Thursday would eliminate popular deductions for state and local taxes, while keeping in place the current deduction for mortgage interest.

A House GOP bill includes a compromise that would cap property tax deductions at $10,000 and limit mortgage deductions to loans of up to $500,000.

Eliminating the deduction for local taxes has met with fierce opposition from lawmakers in other Northeastern states, including New York and New Jersey.