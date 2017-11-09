Agawam students hear about service on “Take a Veteran to School Day”

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was Take a Veteran to School Day at the Roberta G. Doering School in Agawam.

In honor of Veterans Day, students got the chance to hear from individuals who served our country.

The veterans discussed their experiences as well as what different jobs are available in the service.

Veterans also used a sword to cut a cake and hand out pieces to the students.

Marine Corps Veteran Aldo Mancini told 22News why it is so important to stop and say thanks to those who have served our country.

“I think it’s very important because, the guys who went to Vietnam, when they came back they got nothing,” said Mancini. “So we’re trying to make up for it now by thanking all of the veterans. If I’m doing the parade and we see someone with a hat on, we walk over, shake their hand and thank them for their service. It makes us feel good, it makes them feel good.”

Representative Nick Boldyga and Agawam Mayor-Elect William Sapelli were also there to thank the veterans for their service.