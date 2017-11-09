56th Equine Affaire kicks-off at Eastern States Exposition

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield officially became horse central Thursday, as the 56th Equine Affaire kicked-off at the Eastern States Exposition.

The event will run through the weekend, and is a must-see for every horse enthusiast.

Hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demos by industry professionals will be spread out across six venues.

It’s an amazing opportunity not only to learn about horses, but also to network within the equestrian community.

“With the horse community there’s always different disciplines and it’s nice to see everybody from all walks of life in the horse community,” Nora Ely told 22News.

Single day and multi day passes are still available to buy on-site, and kids six and under can attend for free.