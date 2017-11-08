Trump’s America: One Year Later

(NBC News) One year ago Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in what many considered to be an upset victory over Hillary Clinton.

Now, one year later Democrats are celebrating, winning closely watched governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, and other victories down the ballot.

“I think its clear that Donald Trump has been toxic for the Republican party,” says Texas’ Rep. Joaquin Castro.

Even some Republicans are pinning blame for the losses on the president himself.

“I think it was a referendum on division and rhetoric in the country right now,” says Virginia’s Rep. Scott Taylor. “I do think that it was a referendum on the president.”

After nearly ten months in office, three of President Trump’s signature campaign promises, the repeal of Obamacare, construction of a border wall and tax reform, remain undone.

The focus now is on tax reform.

Republicans have said it’s a must-do if they hope to have a chance in the polls next year.

