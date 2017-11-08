Tower Square garage ramp remains closed until summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tower Square garage ramp on East Columbus Avenue has been closed for months.

Wednesday, 22News found out the ramp will remain under repair until next summer.

“The ramp built fifty years ago was closed last march when it was found to have a serious structural problem,” Tower Square Executive, Fred Christensen told 22News. “On the lower half of the ramp that settled seven or eight inches and it basically became on unsafe condition, and closed immediately. In other words not safe.”

Christensen added that “the work is now at the demolition stage.”

Until repairs are complete, cars using the tower square garage will continue to use the entrance on Bridge Street.