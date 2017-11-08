There’s been an increase in deer sightings in Massachusetts

MONTAGUE CENTER, Mass. (WWLP)- More deer are moving out of the woods in Western Massachusetts.

They’ve been seen walking through yards in Montague.

“It was about 4:30 in the afternoon, one of them just walked right up looked at us, had a few apples looked at us and just strolled back into the woods,” said Jim Mayrand of Montague Center.

Peak Breeding season for deer begins in October and ends in mid-November. It’s the time of year the most deer/ vehicle collisions occur.

“They’re not paying as much attention to the rest of their surroundings because they are so busy trying to find a doe to mate with, said Marion Larson, Chief of Information and Education for the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife.

This is the deer crossing sign on Montague City Road, one of many in Franklin County. Montague’s DPW puts up these signs to alert drivers of deer in the area.

“Deer 150, 200 pounds does a lot of damage to a car, if they hit it on straight, especially Montague City Road where it’s 45 and 50 miles per hour,” said Tom Bergeron, Montague DPW Highway Superintendent.

According to state law, if you hit a deer and would like to salvage it for its meat, you must contact the Environmental Police. If the driver chooses not to take in the deer carcass, the environmental police will find a site to bury the deer.

There are more than 95,000 deer in Massachusetts. Shotgun hunting season begins November 27th. It’s open season for bow hunters right now.