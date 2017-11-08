Springfield police looking to identify man in surveillance photos

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a man accused of attempting to cash a “bad” check for a large amount of money.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the man tried to cash the check at the United Bank on Wilbraham Road on October 23 around 10:00 a.m.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call Springfield Police Detective Eric Ganley at 413-787-6355 or 413-735-1527. You can also reach the detective by email at eganley@springfieldpolice.net