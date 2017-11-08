Sinkhole continuing to grow in Westfield, neighbors worried

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sinkhole opened up next to a vacant house in Westfield last month and it continues to grow.

The 10-foot-long, sinkhole extends from a townhouse foundation about four feet into the driveway off Union Avenue.

The townhouse is vacant, and there are some questions as to who owns it. The Westfield DPW put up some caution tape.

Sara Menard of Westfield fears the sinkhole could eventually keep her from getting in and out of her house.

“I live here, it’s the only way out,” Menard told 22News. “What happens when it gets big enough where I can’t go out this way? How am I supposed to go to work? How am I supposed to get out of my driveway?”

Menard said she was told there would be an inspection on Friday.