Say it ain’t snow in November! But this is normal here in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some towns, mainly in the hills, saw snowflakes Tuesday evening. 22News is working for you with how normal it is to see snow in November and what the winter outlook is looking like.

Well whether you are ready or not, some of us here in western Massachusetts already saw some snowflakes Tuesday evening. Cummington, Peru, Blandford, Plainfield, Wendell, and Worthington are all just a few towns who saw their first flakes of the season.

One resident from Chicopee told 22News he doesn’t mind that winter is near, he just wishes the weather would pick a side. Tyler Crowely, from Chicopee, told 22News, “To me its alright but the weather keeps changing it keeps going back and forth, one day its 50 degrees now its 30, just stick to one or the other.”

After previous snow storms in the month of November over the years, one landscaping company doesn’t take any chances anymore. G&H Landscaping in Holyoke balances two jobs during this time of the year. Gary Courchesne, G&H Landscaping, told 22News, “Right now we’re doing 2 things we’re servicing our clients with the fall clean up and preparation for the fall cleanup to get completed by the onset of snow and than in the background we’re getting our plows ready, our plows serviced, trucks serviced, getting our winter deicing materials stocked and getting ready for snow.”

Average snowfall for the month of November is two and a half inches, and that increases over the next two months

December’s average snowfall here in western Massachusetts is around 11 inches. January is 13.6 inches.

NOAA’s winter outlook from December through February shows possible warmer than average temperatures in the southern parts of the United States and here in New England.