Political refugee gives inspirational message at women’s luncheon

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield woman who as a child was a political refugee from war torn Bosnia, brought an inspirational message to the Professional Women’s Chamber of western Massachusetts Wednesday.

Jasmina Becar told her audience of professional women and their guests at the Springfield Country Club of her family’s ordeal.

She was a political refugee at the age of 11.

Now living in West Springfield with her family, Becar told 22News her mission in life is to contribute to eradicating all types of hatred.

“We have hatred between countries, hatred between religions ethnicity, and on the personal level, so try to focus on the individual level and stop the hated and overcome our differences,” said Becar.

She’s written a book recounting her childhood struggles called “Childhood Interrupted, From Bosnia To America.”