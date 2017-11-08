New city councilors elected across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city council is the closest elected body to the people when it comes to municipal government.

On Tuesday night we saw some new names get elected and some familiar names pass the torch. New city councilors were elected in Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee and Westfield.

With the new faces come new ideas and new energy. Springfield City Councilors talked to 22News Wednesday about continued growth. They want to tackle issues like public safety, quality of life, city plowing and switching over to LED streetlights.

“Insuring that we don’t forget our 17 neighborhoods. Making sure that the development that occurs downtown spreads out into our neighborhoods and that we continue to focus on neighborhood quality of life issues,” said Jesse Lederman, Springfield City Councilor Elect.

“To continue to work on improving downtown. Bringing new businesses into greater Springfield and particularly Springfield itself,” said Tim Ryan, Springfield City Councilor Elect.

Several of the new councilors told 22News they are looking forward to hearing ideas from the voters on the how to improve the community and said they would make themselves accessible to talk to directly by handing out their cell phone numbers and other contact information.