Longmeadow votes to ban retail pot shops from opening in town

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow has become the next western Massachusetts town to ban retail marijuana stores from opening in their community.

Massachusetts State Law allows any community that had a majority of residents who voted against the legalization of recreational marijuana on the 2016 ballot question to ban pot shops without a townwide vote.

Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the town council approved the ban with more than two-thirds majority.

The ban will go into effect once the attorney general certifies the vote. The measure does not prevent medical marijuana facilities from operating in Longmeadow.