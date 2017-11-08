Longmeadow bans marijuana retail sales at town meeting

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow banned the retail sale of marijuana at a special town meeting on Tuesday night. Two marijuana-related bylaws passed by a more than two-thirds majority.

State law allows any community who did not approve Question 4 to regulate pot shops in town. The ban does not apply to medical dispensaries and people can still grow and smoke it for personal use.

This comes at the same time Longmeadow Police say residents have been confused about the specifics of the state’s new marijuana law.

“People are trying to find out. They don’t know one way or the other,” Marjorie Morgan told 22News. “You have the old hippies who say, ‘it’s fine.’ There are younger people who say ‘my parents smoked, they’re fine.’ It’s complicated.”

Among the points of confusion: You can’t smoke pot in public or while driving; you can gift up to an ounce of pot, but you can’t get anything in return; and you can’t grow more than six plants at home, or up to 12 if you live with someone else.

Police also want you to know that being an adult legally means 21-years-old for marijuana, not 18-years-old.