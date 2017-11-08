ICE agents continue to arrest immigrants in western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal immigration officers have been conducting raids in the Pioneer Valley. ICE agents arrested five people in western Massachusetts this week.

This, since undocumented immigrant, Lucio Perez, took sanctuary in an Amherst church last month.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested three immigrants in Hatfield Monday, as they were driving home to Springfield from their jobs at a local farm.

In a statement to 22News, ICE said all three men arrested during that traffic stop in Hatfield, were illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

Rose Bookbinder-Goldstein told 22News the recent raids may be retaliation.

“One of our other leaders Lucio Perez opted to take sanctuary in an Amherst church and so it’s hard to not believe that there could be some retaliation happening right now,” Goldstein said.

ICE arrested two immigrants in a raid at a Holyoke factory.

Goldstein said all five detainees have met with ACLU lawyers and should be eligible for a hearing next week.

The Pioneer Valley Workers Centers told 22News, ICE has arrested more than 27 people in western Massachusetts this month.