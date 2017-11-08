Holyoke Community College students observing Veterans Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Veterans Day observance took place at Holyoke Community College, where some three hundred students are continuing their education after serving in the military.

Students and veterans joined together to pay tribute to the men and women who’ve served our country during wartime.

Thomas Kim of Westfield is studying at Holyoke community college after having served as an Army medic in Iraq. He’s had an impact on the younger students.

“Everyone wants to learn what it was like, some want to go in and some have a little more new found respect for veterans all over,” Kim told 22News.

HCC students also heard from retired Marine Lt. Colonel Bennett Walsh, now the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldier’s Home.