Hilltowns, Berkshire County communities wake up to first snow of season

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a tale of two seasons this time of year in the Hilltowns of western Massachusetts. The iconic colors of fall that paint the forests of Chester and Russell are now becoming a bit dull. Trees are becoming bare. Wednesday morning, the sound of snow melting off the trees in Chester reminded residents that winter is coming.

“We have flurries, we see snow,” said Deborah Bean of Becket. Residents woke up to wet snow on cars and roofs. Snow this time of year isn’t really that unusual, even though we are just midway through fall. In fact, the lower Pioneer Valley usually gets about 2.5 inches of snowfall in November, and the Hilltowns could get even more due to the higher elevation.

“I came home from work and it was snowing and I got home and it was really snowing and this morning, snow was on the trees, it was still snowing, cars had snow on them,” said Bean.

Berkshire County got hit too. Though the relatively warm ground and above freezing temperatures melted the snow fairly quickly Wednesday morning, 22News got video proof of some early signs of winter overnight in the town of Peru. A viewer sent us video of a blanket of snow covering a porch and backyard as more snow continued to fall.