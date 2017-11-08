Heartbroken West Brookfield community remembers 3 teens killed in tragic crash

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered in grief in West Brookfield Wednesday night to remember the lives of three teenagers killed in a car accident Tuesday.

It was an emotional evening for students from Quaboag Middle High School as they came together to remember their three classmates who were killed in the crash.

The families and friends of Lena Noonan, Jaclyn Desrosiers and Christian Congelos flocked to the West Brookfield town green in the hundreds Wednesday night. They said prayers, held candles, and came together to remember the three teenagers killed in the one car crash.

It was an emotional service, with classmates tearfully sharing memories of the friends they lost.

Around 300 people gathered on the town green a little more than 24 hours after the car the teens were driving in went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled over on Douglas Road, not far from their high school.

As students returned to Quaboag Wednesday, parents said it was still difficult for them to process their loss.

“Today was, it was awful for them,” said Dustin Atwood, a parent at the school. “It was one of the worst days most of them have ever been through, there’s no words for what goes through your head.”

The tight knit West Brookfield community created the hashtag #QuaboagStrong after Tuesday’s accident, displaying it on social media and posting it on signs in town.

As kids and parents cope with the loss of the three teens, one father whose daughter was killed said he hopes other teens can learn from this loss.

Students are encouraging community members to come out to the Cross Country meet.

Jaclyn Desrosiers would have been running in Gardner this weekend, where athletes will wear orange ribbons in her honor.