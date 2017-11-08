Greenfield mayor asking federal government for more help combating opioid epidemic

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor William Martin is one of 27 mayors in Massachusetts asking the federal government to take a more aggressive approach on the opioid epidemic.

Twenty-seven mayors sent a letter to Congress and President Trump, asking that they change a federal law that would allow the Drug Enforcement Agency to further monitor and control the distribution and manufacturing of prescription drugs.

Greenfield filed a lawsuit in October against three major opioid pharmaceutical distributors. Mayor Martin believes there is an unreasonable amount of opioids in their community.

“We want to make sure that our Congress and President understand that we have an interest in this,” Mayor Martin said. “And we have the palpable parties and we would like to have some attention to that.”

Mayor Martin told 22News that he’ll be meeting with the other 26 mayors in January for a conference where they plan to discuss the opioid crisis.

Those mayors include Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.