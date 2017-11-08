Free parking at all state parks in honor of Veterans Day

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking fees at Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) properties will be waived for all visitors on Veterans Day this Saturday, November 11, 2017. The fee waiver also corresponds with a National Park Service initiative that provides free admission at federal parks nationwide on Veterans Day.

The state encourages visitors to participate in self-guided hikes at state parks, where there are many veterans memorials, military forts and other historic military sites managed by the DCR,including the Massachusetts Veterans War Memorial Tower located at the summit of Mount Greylock, which recently underwent extensive renovations; and hundreds of roadways, trails, markers, pools, skating rinks, and parks named after specific Massachusetts veterans or military campaigns involving Massachusetts veterans.

On Saturday, November 11, 2017, Quabbin Reservoir staff will hold programming at 2:00PM in the Visitor Center to share stories of the Massachusetts men and women who were enlisted from 1776 through the Korean War.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation also offers free parking at its facilities year round to cars with Disabled Veterans license plates from all states. To find a full list of all DCR managed state parks, please visit the agency’s website.