First Responders describe horror of Texas shooting

(NBC News) Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Texas Wednesday to spend time with families of the victims of the deadly attack at the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church.

He will also spend time with first responders in the small town, as investigators continue to try a piece together how and why the massacre unfolded there.

Minutes after the attack, EMTs Mike and Jamie Shaw were the first medics to rush into the chaos.

“For something like that there’s no real training for it, there’s no way to try and really begin to describe it,” said Mike Shaw.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2yfaZeR