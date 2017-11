CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters have put out a fire at a multi-apartment building in the city’s Willimansett neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the fire happened at an upstairs apartment located at 508 Chicopee Street.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as a portion of the road is blocked off.

Wilk said there are no injuries at this time.