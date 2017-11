In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Friends of the Homeless will be holding their signature fundraising and educational program, Feed a Friend. Bill Miller told us how a simple $10 donation can help feed 5 people!

Feed a Friend Luncheon

Benefits Springfield Friends of the Homeless

11:30am – 1pm

Red Rose Pizzeria, Main Street, Springfield

To register: fohspringfield.org