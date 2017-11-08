Eversource customers could be paying more during winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Energy submitted their proposed winter electricity supply prices for western Massachusetts.

If the Department of Public Utilities approves it, Basic Service supply rate customers will see an increase of about 5 percent on their electric bill starting January 1.

Eversource said the proposal would result in an increase of about $6 per month for a customer using an average of 550 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Eversource residential customers in western Massachusetts using an average of 550 kilowatt-hours of electricity will be paying about $121 monthly this winter, compared to the $115 they were paying last winter.

“We’re always mindful of the effect these supplier increases have on our customers, particularly those who are facing difficult financial circumstances, and urge our customers to make full use of our energy efficiency programs to help reduce their usage, tighten-up their homes and keep energy bills down this winter,” Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner said in a statement. “Like our customers, we have no control over fluctuating electricity supply prices, but we can help when it comes to finding solutions so they can better manage their energy year-round.”

According to Eversource, the increased cost of electricity is due to the increased price of natural gas for electric generators during the winter season.