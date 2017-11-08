Enfield prison closing due to decline in crime rate

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A prison that has been in the area for more than 50 years is set to close early next year.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced this week that the Enfield Correctional Institution, which is located on the East Longmeadow town line, will close in 2018 due to a decline in the state’s crime rate.

As crime continues to decline, fewer people are being admitted into #CT's prison system. pic.twitter.com/gn0AVE8WpJ — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) November 7, 2017

Currently, the prison houses about 700 offenders, who will all be relocated to prisons in Connecticut.

Prisoners won’t be the only ones affected by this closure. 22News looked into what it means for the 190 employees who work at the prison.

Connecticut State Rep. Carol Hall told 22News the commissioner of the Dept. of Corrections has assured her that there won’t be any layoffs.

Instead, the state plans to relocate all 190 employees to other prisons throughout Connecticut.

Enfield Deputy Mayor William Lee told 22News the closure is disappointing for the town, because it has been a strong employer over the years.

He said the impact the prison closure has on the local economy will likely depend on the state’s long-term plan for the complex.

The state still hasn’t announced what will happen to the facility once the prison closes in 2018.