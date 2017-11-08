Enfield correctional facility to close in 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut’s governor announced on Tuesday that the Connecticut Department of Correction will be closing the Enfield Correctional Institution in 2018.

According to a news release on Connecticut’s Official State Website, Governor Dannel Malloy said the closure is a result of the continuing low numbers in the states crime rate and the resulting drop in the prison population.

As a result lower crime & decreasing prison population, the Enfield Correctional Institution will close early 2018 → https://t.co/FHrfOCr0zi pic.twitter.com/DJ8cQcRBrA — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) November 7, 2017

The facility staffs 190 correctional professionals. The news release states that the Department of Corrections will work with the staff members to place them in other facilities within the agency.

The correctional facility currently holds 700 offenders who will be relocated to other facilities.

“As crime in Connecticut has dropped to its lowest level in two generations, new prison admissions have declined 38 percent over the last ten years, and the prison population has reached its lowest level in 23 years, we’ve been able to create efficiencies by closing outdated facilities and reallocating these resources toward efforts that will further enhance public safety initiatives and keep our neighborhoods even safer,” Gov. Malloy said in the news release.

Today there are 14,103 inmates within CT's prison system – 836 fewer than on this date last year. The all-time high was 19,894 in 2008. — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) November 7, 2017

“Across the nation, elected leaders from both sides of the aisle are recognizing that these kinds of reforms are working, and Connecticut is leading these efforts,” Gov. Malloy added. “Violent, high-risk inmates are serving more of their original sentences than ever before. We are making real progress and in the process, improving lives and bettering our communities.”

With staffs and inmates being transferred, the question now is what will happen to the building.

“Since its state property I’m sure we will find ways to use that building or possibly we could get it turned over to the town and we can get money for that for businesses or something,” Laurence Avery of Enfield told 22News.

The DOC will begin to transfer offenders effective immediately, to other facilities throughout the state.

This is said to save Connecticut about $6.5 million in annual operating costs.

Closure of the building will save the state approximately $6.5 million in annual operating costs — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) November 7, 2017

The closure of the Enfield correctional facility comes after the recent closures of the following facilities:

The Radgowski Annex Building at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville in April 2017 at savings of $3 million per year.

Four housing units within the Osborn Correctional Institution known as the “Q’s” in October 2016 at a savings of $2.2 million per year.

The Niantic Annex of the York Correctional Institution in January 2016 at a savings of $7.6 million per year.

The Fairmont building at the Bridgeport Correctional Center in July 2015 at a savings of $2.1 million per year.

The Bergin Correctional Institution in Storrs in August 2011 at a savings of $12 million per year.

The Gates Correctional Institution in Niantic in June 2011 at a savings of $12.3 million per year.

The Webster Correctional Institution in Cheshire in January 2010 at a savings of $3.4 million per year.