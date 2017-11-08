Christmas cards sought for boy battling cancer

PORTLAND, Maine (WPRI) — For 9-year-old Jacob Thompson, it’s already Christmastime and he’s celebrating it in a Maine hospital room as he battles terminal cancer.

People from around the world are fulfilling his wish of receiving homemade Christmas cards and penguins.

“I like the festiveness. It’s making me smile right now,” his father Roger Guay said. “Seeing him smile and be happy… it’s just been a blessing.”

Jacob also loves police officers, so departments around New England are also answering the call.

“It is literally an honor to be part of something like that so big,” said Lt. John Bonney of the Stoughton Police Department.

Lt. Bonney is helping to organize a caravan of cops to drive from Massachusetts to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, bringing Christmas cards and plenty of holiday cheer for Jacob.

“Underneath the badge, bulletproof vest and duty belt, we’re dads, moms, brothers, sons, and this is a call to help a young child,” Bonney said. “And in this line of work, what we do is help. And we answer the call.”

“Jacob wanted to celebrate Christmas early, in the event he didn’t get a chance to celebrate it,” he added. “And we feel that every child deserves to celebrate Christmas, whether it’s Dec. 25 or tomorrow.”

Cards for Jacob should be sent to

Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102