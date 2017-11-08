Chicopee PD: Man found hiding in rooms of 2 elderly women at assisted living facility

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Chicopee overnight after staff members at an assisted living facility allegedly found him hiding in the rooms of two elderly women.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 41-year-old Robert Joshua Thomas, of Ludlow, is now facing two counts of breaking and entering, a felony charge.

Wilk said staff members at the Arbors Assisted Living facility on Memorial Drive were doing safety checks when they found Thomas hiding in a dark area of a 77-year-old woman’s room. When confronted, Thomas allegedly told staff members he was visiting his mother, but it was later determined that she didn’t have a son. He left the room and Wilk said that’s when the staff called police.

Staff members continued their safety check and allegedly discovered Thomas had gone into the room of a 95-year-old woman. The staff told police they found him laying on the floor between a wall and the bed inside of the room. Thomas was confronted again and allegedly told staff he doing a security check.

Wilk said when officers got there, Thomas was in the room of his relative, but gave differing answers as to why he was in other people’s rooms.

The suspect was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was held on a $2,500 bail. He is not allowed back on the Arbors Assisted Living property.

Wilk said no residents were injured.