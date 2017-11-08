Alcohol’s cancer risk often overlooked

(NBC News) A recent survey finds that 70% of Americans are unaware of how alcohol is linked to potential cancer.

“The size of that risk is modest, but real. We think that alcohol accounts for up to 5% of cancer,” says Dr. Clifford Hudis, CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, head and neck cancer are all linked to alcohol. The kind of drink does not appear to matter, but experts say a beer or glass of wine here and there is highly unlikely to cause harm.

The more you drink, the higher your risk, leading the American Society Of Clinical Oncology to recommend cutting back on booze.

“If you don’t drink, there’s no reason to start. If you do drink, there’s no reason to increase. And if you want to cut back, that’s always better,” Hudis says.

The American Cancer Society suggests people limit alcohol intake to one drink a day for women and two for men.

