AG: 31 arrests made in heroin, fentanyl distribution ring

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say 31 people have been arrested in connection with a heroin and fentanyl distribution ring.

State Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Wednesday the arrests stem from a large-scale joint investigation involving state and local police. The investigation led authorities to dismantle a major operation that brought drugs in Marlborough, Hudson and surrounding communities.

It was a response to the spike in opioid overdoses in the area. Authorities say the distribution network was dealing drugs in local parks, restaurants and other public places.

The defendants were arrested in connection with sales to an undercover officer. They face charges that include distributing heroin and conspiracy. Almost all of the suspects have appeared in court.