5th annual “No Fires” conference held in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire investigators met in Hadley on Wednesday for the two day conference “No Fires.” Its an for firefighters, police officers, prosecutors, investigators, and emergency responders.

Wednesday was the 5th annual conference for the event and it was held at the Hadley farms meeting house.

More than 130 law enforcement officers from around the state gathered, to learn vital training techniques to determine how deadly fires start and how to prevent similar tragedies.

“The key is early awareness, so that having working smoke detectors alarms, having an escaped plan, and then making sure you get out and stay out,” Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey told 22News.

It was a collaborated effort between The Northwestern Youth Fire Intervention Response, The DA, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and State Police.

The proceeds raised from this conference will provide fire safety classes for youth, who misuse fire.