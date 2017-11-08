3 students killed in West Brookfield crash

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-car crash in western Worcester County killed three high school students Tuesday.

Two students, a girl and a boy, died in the accident on Douglas Road in West Brookfield, which took place at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. According to the office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, the three were traveling southbound, when their car went off the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

State police are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.

The names of the students have not yet been released, but according to Warren police, the three were students at Quaboag Regional Middle-High School.

The district’s superintendent says the school will run on a normal schedule Wednesday, but grief counseling is available.