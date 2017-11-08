19th century hotel fills 21st century housing need in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After spending millions to renovate the old Kendall Hotel across from Chicopee City Hall, the social service agency “Valley Opportunity Council” has rented nearly all of the 41 studio apartments there.

The agency feels they’re meeting one of the most pressing housing needs in the Pioneer Valley.

“Some folks call it low income housing. In this case, workers for housing, because the individual cam make up to 32 or 33 thousand dollars a year and still live here,” Stephen Huntley, Executive Director of Valley Opportunity Council said. “There’s a real need to have safe housing. That doesn’t include public assistance, are really not very great.”

For Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, gradual transformation of the vintage hotel to a rooming house, and then into this apartment complex is the best thing that could happen to Chicopee’s downtown.

Mayor Kos saluted the valley opportunity council help fill that need.

“They’ve stepped forward, the Baker/Polito administration stepped forward and between those two agencies, a commitment of seven million dollars was made to make sure that 41 units of housing are here in our downtown,” Mayor Kos told 22News.

A historic downtown Chicopee site has a new lease on life as a productive property filling a need for apartment living, at $600 a month.