Windsor Locks police searching for carjacking suspect

Fast foward to :49 seconds in the video above.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in nearby Windsor Locks, Connecticut, are searching for a suspect in a carjacking caught on video.

According to a Windsor Locks Police Department news release, the woman victim parked her Nissan Altima outside a Shell gas station and left it running as she went inside with the key FOB in her pocket. As she was inside, police say she saw a man getting into her car and ran out to stop him.

The woman then allegedly got into a struggle with the suspect, trying to prevent him from closing the driver’s door. The suspect allegedly began to drive away, causing the woman to run alongside the vehicle before she fell and was dragged about 15 feet.

Windsor Locks police posted a video of the carjacking to their official Facebook page, along with photos of the suspect. Windsor Locks police said the suspect arrived to the gas station in a Nissan Maxima driven by an accomplice. The Maxima driver left the gas station just before the carjacking suspect got away with the victim’s car.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a short, thin build. At the time of the carjacking, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “NAVY” in gold letters and jeans. The victim’s car is described as a 2016 gray Nissan Altima with CT plate number AC70199.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-627-1461.