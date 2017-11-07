Westfield residents show up in hundreds to vote on Election Day

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News visited one of Westfield’s most active polling places on Election Day.

By early afternoon, hundreds had already voted at the Munger Hill Elementary School.

Ruth and Paul Hutchninson haven’t missed voting in a Westfield election in more than 40 years. They told 22News that voter turnout isn’t what it used to be.

“It’s very hard to understand why people don’t come out and vote,” Paul said. “It’s only once a year.”

“We just feel that it’s everyone’s duty to come out and vote for someone who is running and trying to make your city better,” Ruth added.

