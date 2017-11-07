Wanted: New Massachusetts marijuana inspector

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is looking for an inspector for the state’s newest crop: marijuana.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has posted a job for an agricultural inspector for cannabis.

A job description posted on the state’s website says it’s seeking someone to enforce laws and regulations involving hemp and marijuana. The person will also help create rules and regulations.

Qualifications listed include a degree in a field such as biology, chemistry or plant pathology. The department is also looking for a person with experience or knowledge about cannabis and how it is regulated in other states, as well as someone with experience with enforcing rules and regulations.

The salary range is $42,000 to $57,000 per year.

Massachusetts voters last year approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.