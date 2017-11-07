Voting in the Nov. 7 election: What you need to know

(WWLP) – Tuesday is Election Day in several local communities, and 22News is working for you with what you need to know before heading into the polls.

Poll Opening and Closing Times

Agawam: 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Chicopee: 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Easthampton: 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Greenfield: 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Holyoke: 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Northampton: 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Springfield: 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

West Springfield: 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Westfield: 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

What You Need to Vote

To cast a ballot in person in Massachusetts, you’ll need to provide the following information:

Poll worker will ask for your name and address. You may also be asked for identification. You may be asked to show identification when you check-in at your polling place for any of the following reasons: You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts in a federal election; You are an inactive voter; You are casting a provisional or challenged ballot; The poll worker has a reasonable suspicion that leads them to request identification.

If your name isn’t on the list but you believe you have registered, or you’re listed incorrectly, you can cast a provisional ballot. Your vote will be counted if local election officials can confirm your registration later.

Where to Vote

Local Races that Impact You

Holyoke: Mayor, City Council, School Committee

Mayor, City Council, School Committee Agawam: Mayor, City Council, School Committee, School Committee Vacancies

Mayor, City Council, School Committee, School Committee Vacancies Northampton: Mayor, City Clerk, School Committee,

Mayor, City Clerk, School Committee, Easthampton: Mayor, City Council, School Committee

Mayor, City Council, School Committee Springfield: City Council, School Committee

City Council, School Committee Chicopee: City Council, School Committee

City Council, School Committee Westfield: City Council, School Committee, Athenaeum Trustee, Ballot Question: 4-year mayoral term

City Council, School Committee, Athenaeum Trustee, Ballot Question: 4-year mayoral term West Springfield: Town Council, School Committee

Town Council, School Committee Greenfield: Town Council, School Committee, Assessor, Ballot Questions: Local Marijuana Tax, Flavored Tobacco Products

Town Council, School Committee, Assessor, Ballot Questions: Local Marijuana Tax, Flavored Tobacco Products Pittsfield: City Council

City Council North Adams: Mayor, City Council, School Committee

