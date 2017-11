“Vanished: the Hospital on the Hill” tells the story of the Northampton State Hospital. Vice President of Historic Northampton Stan Sherer told us what you can expect at the exhibit.

“Vanished: the Hospital on the Hill”

Historic Northampton

Photographs by Stan Sherer

Text by J. Michael Moore

November 10th – December 22nd

Opening Reception: November 10, 5 – 8pm

46 Bridge Street, Northampton

413-584-6011

historicnorthampton.org