Trooper sues over arrest report for judge’s daughter

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state trooper who claims he was ordered to alter a police report for the daughter of a judge to avoid embarrassing them is suing the agency.
The suit filed Tuesday in federal court says Trooper Ryan Sceviour responded to a car crash the evening of Oct. 16 in Worcester. He arrested the female driver after she allegedly failed field sobriety tests. The suit says she also indicated she had a heroin addiction.
The lawsuit says the woman is the daughter of a Massachusetts judge. Sceviour claims he was disciplined at state police barracks days after the arrest and ordered to remove references to the judge from the report.
A state police spokesman tells The Boston Globe Sceviour was wrong to include comments that weren’t relevant to the woman’s arrest.
The suit seeks damages.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.