3 people killed in 1-car crash in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police told 22News that three people were killed in a one-vehicle crash in West Brookfield, Tuesday afternoon.

Trooper Paul Sullivan said, “It’s a triple fatal. A one-vehicle rollover.”

The accident happened on Douglas Road in West Brookfield at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Trooper Sullivan said the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section (CARS) was sent to investigate the crash, as well as State Police Crime Scene Services.

State Police are assisting West Brookfield Police.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.