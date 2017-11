One of the all time classic musicals is coming to a theater near us, and Robert Lunde and Samantha Choquette came to talk about their upcoming production of “Annie The Musical” with the Opera House Players.

The musical runs weekends November 10 until December 3 (Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2 pm).

Name: Opera House Players

Address: 107 Main Street, Broad Brook, CT 06016

Website: www.operahouseplayers.org