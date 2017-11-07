The Latest: Witnesses: Man targeted babies, others who cried

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the church shooting in Texas (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A Texas couple who attended Sunday’s service where 26 worshippers were fatally shot says the gunman appeared to target babies who cried and others who screamed or made noise.

Roseanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez told KSAT-TV in San Antonio on Monday that people fell to the ground after the man sprayed gunfire from outside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

Solis says there was a moment of silence before Kelley yelled, “Everybody die!” and then another round of gunfire began.

Ramirez says after entering the church, Kelley first shot those in charge of the camera and audio of the service. He then moved down the center aisle toward those on the church dais.

Solis was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

___

8:30 a.m.

The sister of a man who attended Sunday’s service at the South Texas church where 26 were killed says her brother and his wife were among those who died in the gunfire.

Evangelina Santos told Univision on Monday that 51-year-old Richard Rodriguez and his wife Theresa died in the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Santos says she was hoping they “were only hurt, not dead,” but authorities confirmed about 11 p.m. Sunday that her family members had died.

She says her brother was a retired railroad worker who was often the center of attention.

Authorities say 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley fired at least 450 rounds before two armed men confronted and chased him.

Kelley was shot by his pursuers and authorities say a self-inflicted gunshot wound killed him.

___

3:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says stricter gun control measures might have led to additional casualties during a mass shooting at a South Texas church.

Trump said at a Tuesday news conference in South Korea that, “If you did what you’re suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago and you might not have had that very brave person who happens to have a gun or a rifle in his trunk.”

He had been asked whether he would support “extreme vetting” for gun purchases similar to the “extreme vetting” he’s called for of people entering the country.

Trump says if that a neighboring good Samaritan hadn’t had a gun, “instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead.”

Authorities say Devin Patrick Kelley fired at least 450 rounds of ammunition at worshippers in Sunday’s attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The dead ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

___

12:20 a.m.

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small town Texas church was able to buy weapons because the Air Force did not submit his criminal history to the FBI as required by military rules.

The Air Force acknowledged Monday that if the past offenses by Devin Patrick Kelley had been properly shared, they would have prevented him from buying a gun.

In 2014, Kelley was formally ousted from the Air Force for a 2012 assault on his ex-wife in which he choked her and struck her son hard enough to fracture his skull.

Authorities say Kelley fired at least 450 rounds of ammunition at worshippers in Sunday’s attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The dead ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.