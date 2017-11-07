Springfield police officer hurt during foot chase with suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a foot chase with a suspect who was believed to be carrying a firearm.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a security guard in the 1800 block of Main Street alerted police after seeing the suspect with a weapon. An officer became involved in a foot chase with the suspect and received what Walsh called a “non-contact” injury during the chase.

Walsh said the suspect was taken into custody and officers recovered what turned out to be a BB gun.

Walsh told 22News the officer is expected to be okay.