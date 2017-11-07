Springfield murder suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the city’s twelfth homicide of the year.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 27-year-old Davon Kelly-Griffin has been charged in the murder of 29-year-old Rhakishon Pedraza.

Pedraza was shot and killed on September 8 near the 700 block of Union Street.

Walsh said police recovered 32 bundles of packaged heroin and 12 grams of cocaine during their arrest of Kelly-Griffin outside his Westminster Street home early Tuesday morning.

Kelly-Griffin is also being charged with discharging a firearm within 500′ of a building, possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, an possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday afternoon.