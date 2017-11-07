Springfield boarding house evacuated due to gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A boarding house in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood had to be evacuated early Tuesday morning, due to a gas leak.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that residents of 758 Belmont Avenue had to clear the building at around 5:00 A.M. Leger said that the leak does not pose an immediate threat, but there were high levels of carbon monoxide reported.

The fire department is waiting for Columbia Gas to turn the gas line off.

