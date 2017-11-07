CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November is Alzheimer’s awareness month. The disease affects millions of Americans.

Alzheimer’s affects 10 percent of the men and women over 65. Two out of five people in their 90s suffer from Alzheimer’s.

However, as we get older, it is within our power to reduce your chances of being stricken by this disease by 50 percent. Getting Alzheimer’s is not inevitable.

Dr. Maura Brennan of Baystate Medical Center told 22News, “Probably the most important is exercise, which increases the blood flow to the brain, keeps people active, keep yourself socially engaged.”

In rare cases people in the 40’s and 50’s have gotten Alzheimer’s but Dr. Brennan points out those people are either predisposed to a certain family gene, or suffer from Down Syndrome.