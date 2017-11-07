Walsh re-elected; Spicer city’s 1st mayor

BOSTON (AP) — Voters in Boston have re-elected Marty Walsh to a second term as mayor.

Walsh defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson on Tuesday after a low-key campaign. Election officials reported relatively light voter turnout in most of the city’s precincts in the nonpartisan contest.

Framingham has elected its first mayor since residents voted to change its charter and transition from a town into a city. Yvonne Spicer, a former educator, defeated former state Rep. John Stefanini Tuesday.

Dozens of other Massachusetts communities held municipal elections Tuesday.

In Lawrence, voters faced a familiar choice between Mayor Dan Rivera and former Mayor William Lantigua. Rivera ousted Lantigua four years ago in a close race.

8:22 p.m.

Polls have closed and votes are being counted in Boston and dozens of other Massachusetts communities where municipal elections were held.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh is seeking a second four-year term. He was opposed Tuesday by City Councilor Tito Jackson, who if elected would be the city’s first black mayor.

Secretary of State William Galvin said turnout in Boston could slightly exceed earlier expectations after what had been a generally low-key campaign in the city.

Framingham was electing its first mayor after residents voted to transition from a town into a city. The candidates were Yvonne Spicer, a former educator, and former state Rep. John Stefanini.

In Lawrence, voters faced a familiar choice between Mayor Dan Rivera and former Mayor William Lantigua. Rivera ousted Lantigua four years ago in a close race.

4:20 p.m.

Boston voters are deciding whether to return Mayor Marty Walsh to City Hall for a second term or replace him with challenger Tito Jackson.

Boston was one of several dozen communities around the state holding municipal elections on Tuesday, with hard-fought mayoral races playing out in several cities including Framingham, which is holding its first mayoral election after transitioning into a city.

Boston election officials say just below 15 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots by 3 p.m.

Secretary of State William Galvin said on Twitter that turnout in the city exceeds earlier predictions with more than 100,000 voters participating. On Monday, he predicted that turnout in the city would be on the “lower end” of the scale for recent Boston elections, with about 90,000 voters participating.