More than 2,000 people in Wilbraham without power

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A power outage has left more than 2,000 people without power in Hampden County Tuesday night.

According to the National Grid, 2,087 people in Wilbraham are currently without power as of 8:20 p.m.

The power outage happened around 7:25 p.m.

National Grid Spokesman Jeff Norwood told 22News the power outage was caused by equipment failure in the Kensington Drive area in Wilbraham. Norwood said there were some down wires burning, but crews have controlled the situation.

Norwood told 22News power restoration is estimated around 9:30 p.m. for 1,535 customers and that power will be restored a few hours after midnight for the remaining 552 customers.

